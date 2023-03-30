Two daring burglars who broke into the home of Nigeria's former First Lady, Patience Jonathan, and stole her valuables have been jailed

Praise Gelson and Usman Garba were found guilty of armed robbery and attempted murder and sent to seven years imprisonment

The presiding judge, Adolphus Enebeli also convicted and sentenced one Tamunoala Alatoru to six months imprisonment for negligence in her duties

Two persons identified as Praise Gelson and Usman Garba broke into the home of the wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Patience, to steal valuables worth millions of naira.

The duo, upon arraignment at a high court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, was convicted and sentenced, according to a report by The Punch.

Former First Lady Patience Jonathan addresses an election rally in Port Harcourt, in the Niger Delta region, on January 28, 2015. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng gathers that the defendants were arraigned in November 2022 on three counts of conspiracy, armed robbery and attempted murder of the former First Lady.

Court gives judgement

The court presided over by Justice Adolphus Enebeli found Gelson and Garba guilty of armed robbery and attempted murder, noting that the prosecution counsel proved his case beyond a reasonable doubt.

He subsequently sentenced them to seven years imprisonment.

The court also convicted and sentenced one Tamunoala Alatoru to six months imprisonment for negligence to her duties.

Ebebeli ruled that the prosecution proved his case against Alatoru.

