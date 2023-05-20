The Kano state government has said the leaked audio of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje in a conversation with Ibrahim Masari was a mischievous move to cause disaffected

Kano, Kano - The government of Kano state has said it was "mischievous" for the media in Nigeria to lift a story from the purported telephone conversation between Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and Ibrahim Masari, putting his political relationship with Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, at risk.

Malam Muhammad Garba, the commissioner for information and internal affairs in the state, stated that the exaggerated publicity from the clip was sponsored by paid agents who were attempting to upturn the conversation, The Tribune reported.

Kano government finally clears air on Governor Ganduje's leaked audio on Tinubu and Kwankwaso meeting

The commissioner, in a statement on Saturday, May 20, said the objective of the paid agents was to cause disaffection between Tinubu and Ganduje.

According to Garba, all indications showed that some people were not happy with the cordial understanding between Ganduje, Tinubu and Masariu, and they are ready to explore the development for their advantage.

Malam Garba said that the president-elect and the governor have realised this "mischievous attempt" meant to cause disaffection between them.

He said they would not allow their relationship, which has been getting stronger be destroyed by some individuals who are self-centred at this critical time.

The commissioner then called on members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Nigerian public to disregard the self-centred attempt by some individuals and remain loyal and calm to the party and work for a successful inauguration of the president-elect.

