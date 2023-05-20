An NNPP Rep-Elect in Kano state, Abdulmumin Jibril, had disclosed that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state consented to the meeting Bola Tinubu, the president-elect and Rabiu Kwankwaso

Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the NNPP in the 2023 election, was reported to have met with Tinubu in France on Monday, May 15

In a leaked audio, Ganduje, who was a former beneficiary of Kwankwaso, expressed his reserve for the meeting, adding that he should have been part of the meeting

FCT, Abuja - Abdulmumin Jibrin, a Rep-Elect from Kano, has disclosed that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje consented to the purported meeting between Bola Tinubu, the president-elect and Rabiu Kwankwaso, the former governor of the Kano, in France.

On Monday, May 15, it was reported that Tinubu and Kwankwaso had a closed-door meeting for over 4 hours in the European country, Daily Trust reported.

What NNPP Abdulmumin Jibrin says about Ganduje leaked audio

In a leaked audio, Ganduje expressed reservation over the meeting between the duo, adding that Tinubu had chosen to see Kwankwaso, his former boss, as an alternative.

Ganduje was telling this to Ibrahim Masari, the former Vice-Presidential Placeholder of the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying that Tinubu should have invited him to the meeting with Kwankwaso.

But while speaking with journalists on Saturday, May 20, Jibrin said the governor confirmed to him that Tinubu informed him before holding the meeting with Kwankwaso.

Recall that Jubrin is a chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), the same party where Kwankwaso was its presidential candidate in the February 25 presidential election.

The elected lawmaker said:

“Lke every other Nigerian, I was very shocked when I listened to that audio but I think the most important thing is that I want to confirm to you that Governor Ganduje was consulted."

