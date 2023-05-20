Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, returned to the country 8 days before his inauguration and was received by the vice president-elect, Kashim Shettima

Tinubu was also received by Ahmed Lawan, the senate president; Senator Godswill Akpabio and Abdullahi Ganduje, the outgoing governor of Kano state

Ganduje was recently heard in leaked audio expressing his displeasure with the president-elect over his reported meeting with his former boss, Rabiu Kwankwaso

FCT, Abuja - Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, returned to Nigeria on Sunday, May 20, as he landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, the country's capital.

In a group of photos sent to Legit.ng from the office of the president-elect by Tunde Rahman, Tinubu was received by high-ranking leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ganduje receives Tinubu amid controversial leaked audio Photo Credit: Tunde Rahman

Source: Twitter

List of APC chieftains that welcome Tinubu back to Nigeria

According to Rahman:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu is being received by Senate President Ahmed Lawan, Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Idris Wase, on arrival Saturday afternoon in Abuja.

From the pictures, it was observed that Tinubu was also received by the vice-president-elect, Kashim Shettima, and Senator Godswill Akpabio, the anointed candidate of the APC for the 10th Senate Presidency.

Ganduje and the APC leaders are receiving Tinubu following leaked audio of the outgoing governor of Kano expressing his displeasure with the president-elect over his meeting with his (Ganduje) former boss, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Latest about Bola Tinubu, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Abdullahi Ganduje, APC, May 29, 2023 Election

Tinubu was reported to have held over 4 hours of meeting with Kwankwaso in Paris, France, and it was learnt that the duo discussed the possibility of working together once getting to the office after May 29.

In the leaked audio, Ganduje had felt betrayed by Tinubu, but he was urged by Ibrahim Masari, the former vice president placeholder of the APC, to exercise maturity and hold one-on-one meetings with the president-elect on his return to the country.

Source: Legit.ng