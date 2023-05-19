Abdulrasheed Bawa, the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has responded to allegations of a $2m bribe

Governor Bello Matawalle, in an interview with BBC Hausa, alleged that the EFCC boss had demanded a $2m bribe from him

In response to his allegation, Bawa urged the Zamfara state governor to go ahead and release his evidence

FCT, Abuja - The chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, has urged Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State to produce evidence of corruption allegations against him.

Bawa made this call in a statement issued in Abuja as a response to the numerous allegations made by the Zamfara state governor.

Governor Matawalle has been dared by the EFCC boss Bawa to come forward with his evidence that he demanded a $2m bribe from him. Photo Credit: Gov Bello Matawalle and EFCC

Source: Facebook

As reported by Daily Trust, Matawalle had earlier called for the resignation of Bawa, stating that the EFCC boss had questions to answer on corruption issues.

Governor Matawalle, in his statement released on Wednesday, 17, called on the federal government to probe Bawa and the operations of the anti-graft agency.

He said:

“I and some eminent Nigerians have evidence of corrupt practices, breach of public trust and abuse of office against him (Bawa) and the commission led by him.”

This release prompted the EFCC to respond and note that Governor Matawalle is at the top of their list of high-profile personalities that would be investigated for corrupt activities.

The commission said Governor Matawalle is being investigated for diverting funds and awarding vague contracts worth N7 billion.

While responding to Matawalle's interview with BBC Hausa Bawa urged the Zamfara state governor to provide evidence of his allegation as he had earlier boasted.

He said:

“There is no human being who is 100% clean, I read somewhere he (Matawalle) asked us to extend our investigation to ministers. We carry out our investigations thoroughly and if Governor Matawalle has knowledge of any minister or governor involved in corrupt practices, he should report it to the appropriate authorities."

Bawa urged Matawalle to proceed to the appropriate authorities to present his case against him if he is confident of his allegation.

He said:

“If he has records of my purported corrupt practices, the appropriate channels for redress would be through reporting to the police, ICPC, and the Code of Conduct. Subsequently, investigations into such complaints would ensue.”

Source: Legit.ng