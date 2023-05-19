Tinubu/Shettima Amalgamated Support Group has called for the probing of the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abdulrasheed Bawa

Tinubu/Shettima Amalgamated Support Group has called for probing of the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, over the N6trilion allegedly missing from the commission.

The group's chairman, Malam Bukar Mohammed, made the call while responding to the commencement of investigations into alleged corruption cases at the state level by EFCC.

EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, called to explain to the public how N6 trillion got missing. Photo Credit: Facebook/EFCC

Source: Facebook

Group claims Bawa took wife, children, parents, others to Saudi Arabi for lesser Hajj

Speaking after a meeting of its executives on Thursday, 18th May 2023, Mohammed alleged that Bawa travelled to lesser Hajj with his wife, children, parents, and other family members about a month ago.

According to the group chairman, Bawa stayed in Jeddah and Mecca in Sheraton Hotels which cost about $15,000 per room for 10 days where he paid for 6 rooms.

He alleged:

“Abdulrasheed Bawa expended the sum of about $300,000 on accommodation alone for the trip. Bawa should come out clean and explain to the public how the trip was funded and how payments were made for the accommodation in Mecca and Jeddah.

“The Anti-Graft Agencies should investigate and account for the N6trilion allegedly missing under Abdulrasheed Bawa Watch.

“EFCC Chairman should stop chasing shadows to investigate economic crimes in states, but to include federal government institutions in the investigations.

“Economic crimes are also being perpetrated by top government functionaries at the federal level and the EFCC’s searchlight should also be beamed on the activities of the federal government institutions, including the EFCC.”

Cabals in Buhari's govt have questions to answer

Mohammed stated that cabals in the government of President Muhammadu Buhari have questions to answer and should not be let off the hook in the probe of the anti-graft agency.

He alleged that there is more economic damage at the federal level but wondered what Bawa has a special interest in investigating state affairs

His words:

“The cabals in Buhari’s government like Mamman Daura, Sabiu Tunde, Ministers of Justice and Education, the governor of the Central Bank, Emefiele, Sarki Abba, former DG of the SSS Lawal Daura and other top federal government functionaries have questions to answer and should not be speared in the EFCC's investigations if at all the investigations are true, fair, credible and acceptable to all Nigerians.

“The EFCC Chairman should publish the letters of invitation to the people mentioned above in this report to clear himself up of the series of allegations of wrongdoing or misrule.”

