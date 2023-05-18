The election petition tribunal has taken a decision over the petition against Bola Tinubu and the nation's electoral umpire

On Thursday, May 18, the PEPC adjourned the pre-hearing of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM)'s petition against the president-elect and INEC to Monday, May 22

Meanwhile, the APM after expressing dissatisfaction with the outcome of the February 25 presidential election, headed to the tribunal to challenge Tinubu's victory and INEC's role

On Thursday, May 18, the Presidential Election Petition Court adjourned the continuation of the pre-hearing of the Allied Peoples Movement to Monday, May 22, 2023.

In the petition marked CA/PEPC/04/2023, the APM is challenging the outcome of the February 25 presidential election, The Punch reported.

Court adjourns case filed by the Allied Peoples Movement challenging INEC and Tinubu's victory. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Court listens to the submissions of all parties

Listed as 1st to 4th respondents are Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Action Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Kashim Shettima and Kabiru Masari.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Counsel for INEC, A.B Mahmoud, SAN, informed the court of two applications by his team seeking an order of the court to strike out some paragraphs of the petitioner’s reply filed on April 20.

After listening to the submissions of all the parties in their various applications, the five-member panel, headed by Justice Haruna Tsammani slated the next sitting for Monday, May 22, next week, Daily Independent added.

The court's fresh decision

Justice Tsammani also reserved the ruling on all the applications taken.

”The petition is further adjourned until May 22 for the continuation of pre-hearing.”

“Decision will be taken on how to streamline the number of witnesses.”

“Time will also be allocated for examination and cross-examination,” the Justice said.

Tribunal: Atiku’s petition against Tinubu stalls as court adjourns proceedings

The presidential election petition tribunal says it would reconvene to hear the petition filed by the PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar against the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The tribunal in Abuja on Thursday, May 17, said Atiku's petition against Tinubu would be revisited on Friday, May 18.

Justice Haruna Tsammani, who leads the five-member panel, disclosed that the case was adjourned to continue the further pre-hearing session on the petition and to hear pending applications filed by respondents.

Court adjourns Peter Obi’s petition against Tinubu

Similarly, the petition filed by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, against President-elect Bola Tinubu has stalled again.

The presidential election petition tribunal on Wednesday, May 17, did not hear the petition as earlier scheduled.

According to the election tribunal, the hearing will resume Obi's petition on Friday, May 19, for cross-examination of witnesses.

Source: Legit.ng