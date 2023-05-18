INEC has kicked against the motion filed by the PDP and Atiku Abubakar to broadcast live the proceeding of the 2023 presidential election petition tribunal

Atiku and the PDP had filed a motion before the tribunal asking the court to order the live broadcast of the proceedings as well as order the modalities involved

Defendants to the petition include the INEC, APC, the president and vice-president-elect, Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettime

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has rejected the motion filed by Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to live broadcast the ongoing 2023 presidential election petition tribunal.

Daily Independent reported that Atiku and the PDP, in the motion, asked the court to allow the ongoing proceeding to be broadcast live.

Respondents to the motion include the INEC; the president and vide-president-elect, Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima; and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

During the hearing on Thursday, May 18, Abubakar Mahmoud SAN, counsel to the electoral body, disclosed that the commission had filed a counter affidavit to oppose the Atiku and PDP application.

The motion by the petitioners was dated May 5 and was filed on May 7, 2023.

Atiku and the PDP are asking for an order from the court that will allow the broadcasting of the proceedings, citing the national importance of the hearing. They also prayed that the court should directly order the modalities for its implementation.

Chris Uche (SAN), counsel to Atiku and the PDP, prayed the court to grant the request of his clients.

Justice Haruna Tsammani-led five-member panel of the petition then reserved the decision of the court on the application till a later date.

The judge disclosed the decision after taking the applications of the parties involved in the case.

