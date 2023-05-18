Labour Party factional leader Lamidi Apapa has revealed the reason why he will decide to honour the president-elect, Bola Tinubu's invitation

According to Apapa, the only grounds that would make him decide to honour Tinubu's invitation is if the executives of the party give him the "go-ahead"

Meanwhile, the leadership crisis rocking LP worsened on Wednesday as the factions loyal to Apapa and Julius Abure engaged in a fight at the Election Petition Court in Abuja

The Labour Party (LP) factional chairman, Lamidi Apapa, has given reason that would make him honour an invitation for dialogue from the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking on Arise TV’s Morning Show on Thursday, May 18, Apapa said he will honour an invitation by Tinubu, provided the executive of the party, LP, agree, Daily Trust reported.

Lamidi Apapa has said if the executive of the Labour Party agrees, he will honour Bola Tinubu's invitation. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Lamidi Apapa

Source: Facebook

Why I will honour Tinubu's invitation, Apapa speaks

Responding to questions on whether he would honour an invitation by Tinubu for reconciliation, Apapa said he would do so if approved by the party, The Punch report added.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He said,

“Before I honour him, I will consult the executive of the party, so if they ask me to go ahead, I will do. If the executive says go ahead it becomes our position.

“It’s not going to be my position. If they say go and see him or we are going to see him, it becomes the position of the party not the position of Alhaji Bashiru Lamidi Apapa.

“All of us will collectively go and see him. That is if we have the mandate of the house that we are going to see him.”

BREAKING: FG releases official programme of events for Tinubu's inauguration

The federal government of Nigeria has released the order of programme for the forthcoming presidential inauguration ceremony slated for Monday, May 29.

This development was confirmed on the official Twitter handle of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture on Thursday, May 18.

As contained in the order of program released by the ministry, the inauguration programme kicks off with a world press conference which is currently being held in Abuja, the nation's capital.

Confusion as man removes Lamidi Apapa’s cap, flees, video of party supporters booing him emerges

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lamidi Apapa was booed outside the appeal court in Abuja, the venue of the presidential election petition tribunal.

Some supporters of another faction of the party shouted ‘Ole’ (a Yoruba word for thief) as Apapa’s allies led him away from the court.

A man removed Apapa's cap and fled, as many verbal aggressive acts against the embattled LP leader continued.

Source: Legit.ng