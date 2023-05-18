A factional leader of the Labour Party, Lamidi Apapa, said he never approached the court to throw away Peter Obi's petition against Bola Tinubu

Apapa explained that he has been a long-time member of the Labour Party and would never take steps that will bring it down

The party chieftain argued that every stakeholder in the Labour Party should recognise him as the National Chairman of the party

FCT, Abuja - The factional Acting National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Pa Lamidi Apapa, has denied writing a letter to the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, Abuja, seeking to withdraw Peter Obi’s petition against the victory of the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, is challenging Tinubu’s victory in court.

Following the verbal attack he suffered on Wednesday, May 17, at the Appeal Court in Abuja, Apapa dismissed claims that he was all out to thwart Obi’s legal steps, The Cable reported.

'My desire is for Obi to win at the election tribunal', says Apapa

Amid allegations that he is a mole of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Labour Party, Apapa said he has been in the opposition party for over two decades, thus wouldn’t have wanted its downfall on any front.

He said while speaking in an interview on Arise Television on Thursday, May 18:

“I didn’t write any letters. During the last court hearing, after the sitting at FCT, I only spoke that now that I’m in charge of the party as the acting chairman.

"I’m entitled to be briefed on all the [things] going on in the party. I didn’t write any letters.”

Labour Party’s allegation against Apapa

In April, the LP raised the alarm alleging that Apapa approached the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, asking it to dismiss all the cases filed by the party and Obi against the President-elect, Tinubu.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh made the allegation in a statement.

The LP urged the tribunal to disregard the “antics” by Apapa, saying they are out to destroy the party and satisfy their alleged paymasters.

Anger as Lamidi Apapa group allegedly asks court to sack all elected Labour Party lawmakers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the LP said it is aware of an attempt by a group led by Apapa, to influence a Kano state High court to invalidate all the elections won by the party in the 2023 general election.

Consequently, the party vowed that it will appear before the court on Thursday, May 18, 'to set aside the proceedings'.

