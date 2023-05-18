The factional chairman of the Labour Party, Lamidid Apapa, has cleared the air on allegations that he was bribed to tackle Peter Obi, the party's bannerman

Apapa said the rumours were untrue as he challenged the rumour peddlers to come forward with their evidence

Angered by the drama at the tribunal, the factional chairman placed a curse on the young man who removed his cap

FCT, Abuja - The factional chairman of the Labour Party, Pa Lamidi Apapa has denied rumours and speculations that he has taken bribes to frustrate the tribunal proceedings between the party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi and the president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Apapa told this to journalists on Wednesday, May 17 shortly after he was bundled out of the presidential election petition tribunal courtroom when things got heated.

Photo Credit: Mr Peter Obi and Olusegun Dosunmu

He said:

“On the allegation of bribe-taking, it’s not true. If you have your evidence to prove, bring your evidence that I have collected money or we’ve collected money from anybody. It’s absolutely untrue."

Apapa described Peter Obi as a liar for denying not to know him or his existence at the party.

He said:

"I don’t want to expose him, but he deserves to be exposed. Some time ago, in one of the interviews he (Obi) granted, he said he does not know me at all.

“I have been trying to cover him, but he does not deserve it. The reasons are this: This is a man, during his primary in Asaba, I did the opening prayer. And I was not a young officer. I was the deputy national chairman of the party. I have been 21 years in this party. I have held a lot of positions in this party to the level I am today."

Apapa also expressed his grouse towards the man who removed his cap during the physical scuttle that transpired in the courtroom.

Angered by this incident, Apapa placed a curse on him that "he will never grow old."

He said:

"The boy who removed my cap, he will suffer it in his life. I saw him, he's a young chap, he will never grow old."

Confusion as Man Removes Lamidi Apapa’s Cap, Flees, Video of Party Supporters Booing Him Emerges

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lamidi Apapa was booed outside the appeal court in Abuja, the venue for the presidential election petition tribunal.

Some supporters of another faction of the party shouted ‘Ole’ (a Yoruba word for thief) as Apapa’s allies led him away from the court.

A man removed Apapa's cap and fled, as many verbal aggressions against the embattled LP leader continued.

