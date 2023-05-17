Bola Tinubu has once again been cleared and confirmed as the legitimate presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

This was confirmed by a three-man panel at the appellate court in Abuja on Tuesday, May 16

It was gathered that a motion moved by Nigeria's ex-minister of state for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajuba, was struck out by the court

FCT, Abuja - A motion moved at the court of appeal in Abuja contesting the eligibility of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the legitimate presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been struck out.

As reported by The Nation, the motion was initiated by a former minister of state for Education of Nigeria, Chukwuemeka Nwajuba.

His motion sought leave to appeal as an interested party in the suit initially filed by a non-governmental organisation that challenged Tinubu's eligibility as an APC candidate.

The motion was reviewed by a three-man panel that struck out the motion after the legal attorney of the APC, Babatunde Ogala (SAN), stated his case before the court.

Nwajuba risks grave punishment over frivolous motion against Tinubu - Appellate Court

The court told Nwajuba's attorney that his client would have been facing the wrath of the law if he had failed to withdraw his motion.

The case with suit no: FHC/ABJ/CS/1960/2022 was filed by the Incorporated Trustees of Kingdom Human Rights Foundation International at the federal high court before being brought to the appellate court.

The suit also had the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as a defendant.

Appeal Court Gives Verdict on PDP’s Suit Seeking to Disqualify Tinubu, Shettima

Similarly, President-elect Bola Tinubu secured another victory at the Court of Appeal in Abuja on Friday, March 24.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had asked the appellate court to disqualify Tinubu and the vice president-elect Kashim Shettima, claiming they were not properly nominated.

However, the court dismissed the suit for lacking merit and awarded a fine of N5 million against the PDP.

