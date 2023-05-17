A CSO has asked the Federal High Court, Abuja, to order the investigation and prosecution of the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over his alleged Guinean citizenship

The Advocacy for Societal Rights Advancement and Development Initiative (ASRADI) accused the president-elect of perjury

In the suit filed on Tuesday, May 16, ASRADI urged the court to order the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to probe the matter

FCT, Abuja - A civil society organisation (CSO), the Incorporated Trustees of Advocacy for Societal Rights Advancement and Development Initiative (ASRADI) has approached the Federal High Court, Abuja, with a suit seeking to stop the swearing-in of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, on May 29.

The group, in a motion it filed on Tuesday, May 16, alongside the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/669/2023, alleged that Tinubu lied on oath about his possession of a Guinean Passport, Vanguard reported.

A federal high court in Abuja has been asked to order the police to investigate and prosecute Tinubu, the president-elect, before his inauguration on May 29.

Source: Facebook

Also, it filed an affidavit of urgency wherein it requested the prompt intervention of the court taking into consideration the swearing-in ceremony slated for Monday, May 29, The Cable also reported.

How Tinubu allegedly lied under oath

ASRADI told the court that Tinubu lied on oath when he refused to give information about his Guinean citizenship in the Form EC9 he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

It declared in an affidavit that was attached in support of the suit:

“The non-disclosure by Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the INEC Form EC9 of the dual citizenship of his voluntary acquisition of the citizenship of Guinea amounts to Perjury.”

Consequently, ASRADI, through its lawyer, Chukwunweike Okafor, is among other things, praying the court for:

“A declaration that by virtue of the provisions of Section 215(1)(a) and 2 of the Constitution and Sections 31 and 32 of the Nigeria Police Act, 2020, the respondent is under both constitutional and statutory obligation to investigate Tinubu for the offence of perjury contained in the INEC Form EC9 sworn to by him on June 14, 2022, regarding his Guinean citizenship”.

Tinubu’s Guinea Conakry passport

Recall that in April, a popular diaspora-based journalist, David Hundeyin uploaded images of a Guinean diplomatic passport bearing “Bola Ahmed Tinubu” on his Twitter account.

The passport also carried Tinubu’s image and said it was issued in October 2015, expiring five years later in October 2020.

The dual citizenship dimension dominated public discourse at the time amid the ongoing election petition trial.

