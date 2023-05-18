Peter Obi, the flagbearer of the Labour Party in the February 25 presidential election, has raised an alarm about how he is now being impersonated to present him as a tribal and religious bigot

Obi said this while narrating his encounter with Mustapha Audu, son of the late former governor of Kogi state, who alleged that Obi called him on the phone in front of his (Audu) office and spoke in Igbo

The Labour Party candidate said he had to meet Audu in person and explained to him that he was not the one, adding that this was a plot by his political enemies and urged his supporters to be wary of such

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi, the Labour Party candidate in the February 25 presidential election, has explained his brutal encounter at the presidential election tribunal court in Abuja on Wednesday, May 17.

The former governor of Anambra took to his Twitter page on Thursday morning, May 18 and said that some people were still impersonating him, both in Nigeria and in the international community.

Who are those impersonating Peter Obi?

He said he was in the courtroom yesterday when he was informed that some of his supporters were engaging Prince Mustapha Audu, son of the late Governor of Kogi state, who alleged that he (Obi) came to his (Audu) office and phoned him when he was at the front of the office.

Audu alleged that while Obi was trying to reach him through the phone, he (Obi) spoke in Igbo and was silent when he realised he (Audu) could not speak in Igbo.

According to Obi, his critics have resorted to tarnishing his image by impersonating him as well as recording his voice to justify their claim that he is a tribal bigot.

The Labour Party chieftain said he had to tell those who informed him in the court to tell the Obidients to delay Audu till the end of the court proceedings so that he could clear himself.

His statement reads in part:

"It was one of my aides who quickly alerted me on what was going on and I pleaded with him to go outside and tell the OBIdients who were with the man to kindly delay him until I come out of the courtroom."

