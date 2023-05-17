Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, and the vice-president-elect, Kashim Shettima, have rejected the application of Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to broadcast live the proceedings of an electoral petition.

According to the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the application is an “abuse of the processes of this honourable court”, Daily Trust reported.

Tinubu and Shettima then urged the Presidential Election Petition Court to dismiss the motion, adding that Atiku and PDP's relief was not what the court could grant.

Their response reads in part:

“With much respect to the petitioners, the motion is an abuse of the processes of this honourable court.”

The president and vice-president-elect said that the Atiku and PDP request should be dismissed because the court is not a football stadium.

It reads:

“Is not a rostrum or a soapbox. It is not also a stadium or theatre. It is not an arena for ‘public’ entertainment.”

Both Tinubu and Shettima were represented by their team lawyers, who were led by Wole Olanipekun.

According to their counter affidavit, Atiku and PDP's application relates to the formulation of the policy of the court, which was outside the jurisdiction of the tribunal as constituted.

They noted that because the application touched on the power and jurisdiction of the president of the appeal by the constitution, the tribunal, as presently constituted, cannot entertain the application.

