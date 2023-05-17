The factional national chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Pa Lamidi Apapa, who was mobbed at the Presidential Election Petition Court on Wednesday, May 17, has said he escaped death

Apapa addressed journalists shortly after he was released from protective custody by security operatives

The Labour Party chieftain said he was in court to assert himself as the acting national chairman of the party

FCT, Abuja - A factional National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Pa Lamidi Apapa, has said but for God, he would have been a dead man.

Apapa’s statement follows an unpalatable treatment he was subjected to on Wednesday, May 17, at the Court of Appeal in Abuja, the venue of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).

Lamidi Apapa who was mobbed at the Court of Appeal in Abuja on Wednesday, May 17, has thanked God for saving his life. Photo credit: Photo credit: Comrade Bashiru Lamidi Apapa

Apapa who was mobbed at the court thanked God for saving his life, Vanguard reported.

While addressing newsmen shortly after the drama, Apapa said:

“They pounced on me, removed my cap and I am very sure that if not that you people (journalists) were there, I would have been dead by now.”

Real reason I was in court, Lamidi Apapa opens up

Apapa stated that he was in court to assert himself as the Acting National Chairman of the party and to confirm the state of things on the petition the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi, filed to challenge the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

Insisting that he has contributed more to the party than Obi, Apapa, said it was not true that he was in court to withdraw the petition against the president-elect, Bola Tinubu.

