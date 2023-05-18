The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, has commented on the controversies around the possibility of Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, not being inaugurated on May 29

Abubakar, while addressing traditional and religious leaders at a gathering on Wednesday, said whether everyone like it or not, Buhari will leave on May 29, and new government will be inaugurated

The Islamic leader in Nigeria then urged the religious and traditional leaders to pray for the success of the Tinubu administration in piloting the affairs of the country

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, has delved into the controversies that Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, may not be inaugurated because of the arguments of the opposition parties.

According to Daily Trust, the Sultan on Wednesday, May 17, said every Nigerian should know that President Muhammadu Buhari will hand over to the new administration on May 29, “whether they like it or not.”

Sultan of Sokoto speaks on Tinubu's inauguration Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

What Sultan of Sokoto said about Bola Tinubu's inauguration on May 29

Speaking at the roundtable discussion with traditional and religious leaders in Abuja, Abubakar urged Nigerians to pray for the incoming Tinubu administration to succeed in running the affairs of the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The event was organised by the World Bank in order to channel ways out in increasing human capital development in Nigeria, most importantly, the girl child education.

He then urged the traditional and religious leaders at the gathering not to abandon the advocacy to end child marriage and other vices stalling the growth of girls on getting to their community.

Latest about May 29, Bola Tinubu, Sultan of Sokoto, 2023 Election, Presidential Tribunal Election Petition

Abubakar said:

“There must be change because, in the next few days or weeks, there will be a new government. What can we contribute to that government to stabilize?"

The Sultan then tasked the attendees to think outside the box after May 29 in order to move the country forward.

He said:

“Whether anybody likes it, it must take place. A new government is coming on 29 May, so what can we do besides prayers because we believe in the Almighty? We believe in God, that gives and takes."

"U.S.-Nigeria partnership is built on shared interests": US secretary to Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken, has phoned Bola Tinubu, the president-elect ahead of his May 29 inauguration.

Blinken, in a telephone call, disclosed that the U.S.-Nigeria relationship was built on shared interests that should be protected and strengthened under the Tinubu administration.

The Secretary also urged Tinubu to build an inclusive leadership that will reflect the interest of all Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng