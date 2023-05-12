Labour Party acting chairman, Lamidi Apapa has directed the party’s lawyers at the tribunal to report to him

Apapa issued this directive on Friday, May 12, as he noted that he is now in charge after the court's fresh verdict, affirming his position as the acting chairman

The LP factional leader also ordered the party’s lawyers representing Peter Obi at the tribunal to meet with him so as to brief him within 48 hours, noting he is in the driver's seat

The factional leader of the Labour Party, Lamidi Apapa, has given lawyers representing the party and its flagbearer a fresh order.

Apapa directed Peter Obi's legal representatives at the presidential election tribunal 48 hours ultimatum to report to him.

Apapa mentioned this while briefing newsmen after he was reinstated as the party acting chairman in Abuja on Friday, May 12, Sahara Reporters confirmed.

Why Peter Obi's lawyers should report to Apapa?

He stated that he was now the only recognised leader of the Labour Party by the court, and warned that anyone else who regarded himself as the party's chairman apart from him was violating the court ruling, The Punch report added.

