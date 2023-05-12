The Lamidi Apapa faction of the Labour Party has dissociated itself from the agitation of some supporters of Peter Obi that Bola Tinubu's swearing-in should be suspended until the tribunal takes the final decision

FCT, Abuja - There is a great problem for Peter Obi, the Labour Party candidate in the February 25 presidential election, as a faction led by Lamidi Apapa of the party distanced itself from the agitation that Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, should not be sworn in until the court takes the final decision.

Some prominent Nigerians and supporters of Peter Obi have called that the inauguration of Tinubu should be put on hold pending the decision of the presidential election petition court on the outcome of the election, Daily Trust reported.

An elder statesman, Archbishop John Onaiyekan, recently commented that the judiciary should have given its verdict on the matter before Tinubu was sworn in.

Following the uproar that the comment had generated, the spokesperson of the Apapa faction of the Labour Party, Abayomi Arabambi, maintained that the Nigeria Constitution and the Electoral Act did not give room for a vacuum.

His statement reads in part:

“Swearing in Tinubu on May 29, may not have any impact on the ongoing legal tussle on the presidential election involving our party, APC and INEC. So, whether the President-elect is sworn in or not, there is right to remove him legally if it is found out that he was not duly elected.”

Obi, who came third in the poll, has vowed to reclaim his alleged stolen mandate from Tinubu, who was declared the winner of the election.

