APC is working towards resolving the crisis that was created by its zoning of the Senate Presidency and Speakership seats of the 10th National Assembly

Over 40 federal lawmakers met with the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling party to review the party's earlier stance

The meeting on Tuesday, May 16, which was held at the Muhammadu Buhari House was presided over by Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the APC Chairman

FCT, Abuja - If fresh information is anything to go by, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is in the process of resolving the apparent disagreement that has erupted as a result of the zoning of the principal positions of the coming 10th national assembly.

As part of moves to resolve the ongoing crisis, Senators Godswill Akpabio and Jibrin Barau on Tuesday, May 16, held a meeting with the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), The Punch reported.

APC leaders met on Tuesday in Abuja to discuss the National Assembly (NASS) zoning crisis. Photo credits: Godswill Obot Akpabio, Senator Barau Jibrin, Kashim Shettima

The meeting which took place at the Muhammadu Buhari House, Abuja, was presided over by the APC national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu.

It is understood that over 40 senators, including Senator Akpabio and Barau attended the meeting.

How APC announced ‘consensus’ candidates

It would be recalled that Legit.ng reported recently that the APC NWC announced the consensus zoning arrangements for the 10th NASS after allegedly consulting with President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and some other stakeholders.

However, in reaction to the zoning arrangement for National Assembly leadership positions released by the NWC of the APC, seven aspirants for the Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives rejected the declaration.

The members, under the platform of the G7 group are Rt. ; Hon. Mukhtar Aliyu Betara; Deputy Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon Ahmed Idris Wase; , Hon. Yusuf Gagdi, House of Representatives Majority Leader, Rt. Hon. Al Hassan Doguwa; Hon. Sada Soli; Hon. Mariam Onuoha and Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji.

Similarly, prominent senators like Orji Uzor Kalu and Abdulaziz Yari protested.

Subsequently, Adamu promised a review of the zoning of the principal positions.

