The PDP crisis is taking a stronger shape even after the election as Governor Nyesom Wike and other G5 groups failed to appear at the party's first leaders meeting after the election

Atiku Abubakar and Ifeanyi Okowa, the party's presidential and vice presidential candidates, were in attendance at the event, which was held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja

It was learnt that the chairman of the PDP governors' forum, Aminu Tambuwal, sent invitations to the governors, but their absence showed they declined the invitations

FCT, Abuja - The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may be far from getting solved as the party's reconciliation move after the election failed.

The aggrieved G5 governors of the leading opposition snubbed the scheduled parley with Atiku Abubakar and Ifeanyi Okowa, the PDP presidential and vice presidential candidates, in the February 25 presidential election, The Nation reported.

List of PDP governors as Atiku, Okowa hold meeting with others

The meeting of the party, which was held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja on Thursday, May 11, stressed the need for the main opposition party to reposition itself.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State is the leader of the aggrieved G5. Other members of the group are Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Samuel Ortom (Benue), and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia).

It was reported that the governors were invited by the chairman of the PDP governors forum, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state, but they obviously declined as none of them appeared at the meeting nor sent a representative.

The Sokoto state governor was reported to have planned to bring the leadership of the PDP, Atiku, Okowa and the G5 governors under one roof since they parted ways prior to the 2023 general election.

In a statement by CID Maduabum, the director general of the PDP governors' forum, the meeting was to give the opportunity for PDP leaders, stakeholders and members to come together for the first time after the election.

