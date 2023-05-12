Femi Fani-Kayode, an APC chieftain, has mocked Atiku Abubakar, the PDP candidate in the February 25 presidential election

Fani-Kayode, who was a former minister of aviation, said Atiku singlehandedly killed the PDP in Nigeria to the extent that it would not rise again

The chieftain of the APC said Nigerians owed Atiku a sense of gratitude for his unprecedented actions in the just concluded 2023 elections

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Femi Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has mocked Atiku Abubakar, the PeopleDemocratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, in the 2023 presidential election.

Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation, said Nigerians owed the former vice president gratitude for single-handedly burying the PDP in Nigeria

FFK mocks Atiku over PDP crisis Photo Credit: Femi Fani-Kayode

Source: Facebook

What FFK says about Atiku, PDP

The chieftain of the APC made the comment in a Twitter post on Friday, May 12.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He maintained that Atiku's actions during the February 25 presidential election were unprecedented and that Nigerians owed him a sense of gratitude for killing the opposition party in Nigeria.

Fani-Kayode said:

"One thing we can't take from @atiku, the Waziri Adamawa, is the fact that he single-handedly did what no-one else managed to do since 1999: he murdered & buried the PDP & ensured that it can NEVER be resurrected or rise again. For this alone, Nigeria owes him a debt of gratitude."

Latest about Atiku Abubakar, Femi Fani-Kayode, PDP, APC, 2023 Election

The former minister of aviation was also the director of special operations and news media of the APC presidential campaign council in the last general election, where Bola Tinubu won the poll with a closed margin.

Since the emergence of Tinubu as the president-elect, Atiku has refused to concede defeat, and he is currently challenging the outcome of the poll at the 2023 presidential election petition tribunal in Abuja. The hearings started on Monday, May 8.

See the tweet here:

PDP Crisis: Wike, Makinde, others shun parley with Atiku, other party leaders

Legit.ng earlier reported that PDP's crisis might be taking a turn for the worse as Governor Nyesom Wike and other G5 governors failed to appear at the party's first leaders' meeting after the election.

Atiku Abubakar and Ifeanyi Okowa, the party's presidential and vice presidential candidates, were in attendance at the event held at Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

It was learnt that the chairman of the PDP governors' forum, Aminu Tambuwal, sent invitations to the governors, but their absence showed they declined the invitation.

Source: Legit.ng