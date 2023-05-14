The Arewa Youths President, Shettima Yerima, has stated that the Southeast zone should be given the opportunity to produce the next Senate President despite their miscalculation

Yerima said that there are competent people from the southeast, pointing out that Dave Umahi has all it takes to lead the 9th Senate and should be given the opportunity from that zone

The Arewwa youths leader also urged the incoming government to encourage inclusiveness and project national unity

The Arewa youths president, Comrade Shettima Yerima, has said that despite the southeast's miscalculation in the 2023 elections where they supported their own candidate against a national candidate, the zone should be given the opportunity to produce the next Senate president.

According to him, it is for the sake of peace, equity and justice that the zone should be given the opportunity.

Arewa youths president, Comrade Shettima Yerima, backs Governor Umahi as the Senate president. Photo credit: David Umahi

Source: Twitter

He told Legit.ng exclusively:

"Despite the errors of the past, this government cannot afford to have serious agitations anymore. This is because, today, we are more divided than we were in the past. Even with some of us in northern context, we have our own reservation because we did not benefit from Buhari government at all. In fact if there is anyone zone that has benefited is the west."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Shettima said that despite his advocacy for justice, and his agitation that Nigerians must be treated equally, the southeast often makes the job difficult for him based on what they always put on the table.

Shettima charges incoming govt on inclusiveness

Nevertheless, Shettima said the incoming government should bring everyone together by way of projecting national unity.

He said:

"Despite all, we can all come together as a people to say okay, let's for once irrespective of political affiliation. Whether you like Tinubu or not, let us build a government of national unity where the country belongs to all, where justice can be done to everyone.

"Justice, not because of what they are doing, but because there is the need for us to build a government of national unity. "

Southeast can do the job - Shettima

The Arewa youths leader also charged the incoming government to encourage inclusiveness where everybody can come to the fore.

He said:

"I'm of the view that there are competent people from the southeast. That is why I'm suggesting that Dave Umahi be given the opportunity from that zone. I have never met him in person, but from what I see and hear happening Ebonyi under his leadership, I believe he has all it takes to lead the 9th Senate."

Why Umahi is the best candidate - Shettima

Pointing out why Umahi is the right person for the job, Shettima said:

"Look at what he has done for his people. We could see the projects he has put on ground despite the little resources at their disposal. Look the airport. I have seen the video of that airport. I have never been there, but I do not think there is any place in Nigeria where you have that kind of airport.

"I have watched on several occasions when he had granted interviews. He speaks more like a Nigerian and not an Igbo man. So such people can be trusted."

Umahi drops Senate presidential bid

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Umahi revealed that the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu persuaded him to step down for Senator Godswill Akpabio concerning the race for the 10th Senate President.

Umahi stated this on Monday, May 8, while speaking with journalists at the Muhammadu Buhari International Airport, Onueke.

The outgoing governor of Ebonyi said his withdrawal from the race was in the interest of the southeast as the zone could no longer continue to be in the opposition.

Source: Legit.ng