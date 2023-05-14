The Presidency has denied knowledge of a report claiming that President Muhammadu Buhari has granted the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, study leave

The report alleged that the study leave was a ploy to allow Emefiele to flee the country before Buhari left office

Emefiele is facing allegations of corruption and terrorism financing, with claims that he worked against the presidential bid of Bola Tinubu, who is expected to be sworn in as president on May 29

State House, Abuja - The Presidency has reacted to a report claiming President Muhammadu Buhari has granted Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) study leave.

The report published by Sahara Reporters claimed the study leave would give Emefiele the opportunity to flee the country before Buhari leaves office on May 29.

The presidency said it's unaware President Buhari granted CBN governor Emefiele study leave ahead of Tinubu's inauguration. Photo credits: KOLA SULAIMON/AFP, Nigerian Presidency/Anadolu Agency

The purported study leave comes amid corruption and terrorism-financing allegations against the CBN governor.

Recall that the Department of State Services (DSS) attempted to arrest and detain Emefiele in the past over the allegations of terrorism financing against him.

Sahara Reporters further alleged that the DSS is not happy about the prospect of seeing the CBN governor evade justice.

Emefiele accused of working against Tinubu's presidential bid

Meanwhile, there are also strong speculations that the CBN governor worked against the presidential bid of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Emefiele was accused of introducing the Naira redesign and cashless policy through the CBN to sabotage Tinubu's presidential bid.

It was, therefore, speculated that the CBN governor may face hard times when Tinubu is sworn in on May 29.

Emefiele’s study leave approval unknown to us, says presidency

Reacting to the report by Sahara Reporters, the Presidency said it was unaware of the purported decision of President Buhari granting study leave to Emefiele.

Daily Trust reported that the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said this while reacting to its inquiries on Sunday, May 14.

The presidential spokesman was quoted as saying:

“If the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has been granted study leave supposedly by President Muhammadu Buhari, this is unknown to us.

“It is also unknown to the President’s secretariat headed by the Chief of Staff.”

