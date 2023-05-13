Nigerians have started expressing their anger over the trending video of Apostle Kassy Kachukwu of the Peniel Ministry against Bola Tinubu, the president-elect

The cleric in the video said that if Remi Tinubu, the incoming first lady, had poisoned her husband, Nigerians would not be having controversies about the outcome of the 2023 election

Some of the Nigerians who have reacted to the video are calling for his arrest, while others described it as a disgrace to the Body of Christ

Benin, Edo - Nigerians have started reacting to a viral video of Apostle Kassy Kachukwu of the Peniel Ministry in Benin City, the Edo state capital, where he said if Oluremi Tinubu had poisoned the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, Nigerians would not be talking about the tribunal.

The cleric said if God had entered the minds of all the corrupt politicians' wives and they started poisoning their husbands, Nigeria would be better.

Anger spreads as Nigeria Pastor says Oluremi Tinubu should have poisoned President-Elect

Source: Facebook

Details of Pastor that wants Tinubu's wife to poison president-elect

Kachukwu's video was shared on Twitter by one @AderonkeW, who said:

"Kassy Chukwu of Peniel Ministry, BeninCity, stood on his church altar & said that Sen. Oluremi Tinubu should have poisoned P.E. Bola Tinubu!

"Obidients, this is the height of wickedness. Obi has planted a lot of bitterness in his followers. Dear God, please protect Tinubu, Amin."

Nigerians reactions to pastor that wants Remi Tinubu to poison President-elect

Some of the reactions of Nigerians in the comment section are shared below:

Graceman Debo Adeleye said the pastor should be arrested and investigated. He said:

"This pastor needs to be quickly profiled and investigated."

John Chadwick Jr. Akainza said the pastor's comment was an embarrassment to the Body of Christ. His comment reads:

"Saw this video and I almost threw up at the disgust, these guys are Soo pathic with the level they're taking this whole thing to.

"It's a big shame and embracement to the global Christian community."

AY Dot said:

"The bitterness is pervasive, has always existed, but passive. The Obidient movement only brought it to the fore and projected it without restrain."

Matthew Adejare said:

"They have taken this hatred to the highest level, it's disgusting."

See the tweet below:

