FCT, Abuja - Primate Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church has sent a warning message to judges of the presidential election petition court.

The cleric, according to The Tribune, must avoid passing judgments that will further disunite the country.

Ayodele was speaking on the outcome of the February 25 presidential election that produced Bola Tinubu as president-elect.

The opposition parties, including Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party, have kicked against the declaration of Tinubu, the flagbearers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and are already challenging the results at the tribunal.

Nigeria's unity and peace lie in the judiciary's shoulder, Ayodele tells judges

Osho Oluwatosin, the media aide to Primate Ayodele, disclosed the cleric's position in a statement, adding that the unity of Nigeria lies on the shoulder of the judges and any decision of the court that does not portray fairness will further lead the country into serious crisis.

He then called on the judiciary to avoid taking decisions because of human pressure, adding that the country would not end well as a nation if that happened.

The primate maintained that the world and younger generation had shifted their attention to the court proceedings, and any injustice would be resisted.

Primate Ayodele urged judges to avoid bribery

Ayodele, in the state, urged the jurists to avoid any exchange of money at all costs because it would becloud their judgment on the outcome of the election.

‘’The unity of Nigeria lies in the hands of our judiciary. Whether Nigeria will remain peaceful or not, it depends on them. The ongoing presidential election tribunal goes beyond just giving judgment, it will determine so many things, including the unity of Nigeria.

