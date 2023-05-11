PDP flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar has insisted that he won the just concluded presidential election

At the PDP's reception organised for elected governors, old and new, Atiku urged the opposition party faithful to focus on how to regain the stolen mandate

He urged the stakeholders of the PDP to look inwards and search for what has led to the party's fall from being a dominant party in the polity

The February 25 flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar has again maintained that he won the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking at a reception organized by the PDP Governors Forum (PDPGF) for outgoing, re-elected, newly elected and former governors of the party on Thursday in Abuja, he said the PDP must stay together and focus on how to regain what he described as its stolen mandate.

Atiku task PDP chieftains on regaining stolen mandate

Atiku also advised members to examine how the PDP receded from being the oldest and dominant political party in 1999 to its present status, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

The former vice president of Nigeria said:

“We all know that the PDP did not lose the last election. So, we should be determined and focused on retrieving our mandate that has been stolen.”

Atiku, therefore, called on leaders and stakeholders of the party to reflect on prevailing challenges and come up with strategies that will enable the PDP to take its dominant place once again, The Punch report added.

