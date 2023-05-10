The anointed candidates of the APC and Bola Tinubu, the president-elect for the 10th national assembly leadership, have begun to make canvass for lawmakers' support

Godswill Akpabio was said to have started talking to the senators while Tajudeen Abbas and his running mate, Benjamin Kalu, visited Tinubu at his residence in Lagos on Tuesday

The APC had on Monday announced its preference for Akpabio and Abbas for the positions after consultations with Tinubu and other stakeholders of the party

FCT, Abuja - The preferred candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly have begun to build bridges to actualise their aspirations ahead of next month when the assembly will be inaugurated.

Recall that the APC, on Monday, May 8, announced its zoning formula for the positions of the Senate presidency and Speaker of the House of Representatives, The Nation reported.

The party further stated it would prefer the Senate President to be Godswill Akpabio while his deputy should be Jibrin Barau. It then nominated Tajudeen Abbas as the speaker and Benjamin Kalu as his deputy.

Akpabio was reported to have begun to canvass for the support of his fellow senators while Abbas and Kalu visited Tinubu in his residence in Lagos.

A joint Task Group, an Abbas support group, presented the speakership candidates to Tinubu at his home on Tuesday, May 9.

Recall that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Labour Party (LP) and other oppositions have vowed to feed candidates for the positions under the aegis of ‘Greater Majority’, particularly the speaker of the House of Representatives.

In the Green Chamber, other opposition parties who have joined the PDP and Labour Party (LP) alliance are Social Democratic Party (SDP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Young People’s Party (YPP), and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

At the moment, the opposition parties have the majority in the Lower Chamber with 180 members altogether, while the APC has 178 with 2 seats from Ondo and Akwa Ibom vacant.

