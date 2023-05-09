The zoning of the leadership of the 10th National Assembly by the All Progressives Congress has continued to elicit reactions

The National Democratic Front described such a move by the ruling party as one which is unfair to the people of the North Central

According to the group, the zoning template of the ruling party is the height of injustice to Nigerians from the North Central

The National Democratic Front (NDF) has condemned the All Progressives Congress (APC)) National Working Committee's choice of principal officers for the 10th National Assembly.

Sani Gwandu, in a statement signed on behalf of the NDF, said the party's zoning template is the most grievous injustice to the people of the North Central.

Godswill Akpabio has been endorsed for the position of Senate president. Photo: Godswill Akpabio

Noting that Nigerians from the North Central geo-political zone have constantly been taken for granted in the political equation of the country, Gwandu said the action of the APC can be described as unfair.

The ruling party had on Monday, May 8, confirmed the endorsement of former minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godwill Akpabio, as Senate president and Tajudeen Abbas as Speaker of the House of Representatives for the 10th National Assembly.

The NWC also confirmed the endorsement of Senator Barau Jubrin (North West) as deputy Senate president and Ben Kalu (South East) as deputy Speaker of the House.

The endorsement by the party has, however, caused a ruse among legislators of the APC with Gwandu saying that the lawmakers have every right to be aggrieved.

NDF laments non-inclusivity in selection of National Assembly leadership

He added that the APC's zoning arrangement doesn't reflect their interests and that of Nigerians.

He said the election of presiding officers of the National Assembly is the exclusive business of the legislators-elect and not the party.

While noting that consensus requires discussion by critical stakeholders and wide consultations, Gwandu added that the APC intends to hijack the Parliament by imposing its leaders.

He further revealed that the most critical elements of competence, capacity, and acceptability were ignored by the ruling party which has again marginalized some regions.

The NDF, therefore, condemned the endorsement in totality and urged other patriotic Nigerians including the legislators to do likewise.

It further said that the announcement was more or less a coronation exercise that didn't take into consideration the feelings of members-elect of either the Senate or the House of Representatives.

