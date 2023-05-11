FCT, Abuja - Following the decision of the leadership of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) to zone the leadership of the upcoming 10th national assembly, there are agitations against the idea.

The Niger Delta Youth Congress (NDYC) became the latest pro-democratic outfit to critique the concept of zoning for the principles offices of the Senate and House of Representatives.

Senator Godswill Akpabion and Hon Abbas Tajudeen were both nominated by APC to become the principal officers at the Senate and House of Reps. Photo Credit: Godswill Obot Akpabio, Abbas Tajudeen

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC and its NWC resorted to zoning the positions, which resorted to the nomination of Senator Godswill Akpabio of Akwa Ibom state (south-south) for the coveted Senate President seat and Hon Abbas Tajudeen of Kaduna state (northwest) for the speakership seat at the House of Reps.

Reacting to this development via a statement obtained by Legit.ng on Thursday, May 10, the national coordinator of NDYC, Comrade Israel Uwejeyan, said the principal offices of the national assembly should not be subjected to zoning.

Uwejeyan said:

"We advocate that the members of the National Assembly are mature and not children, hence they should be left to exercise their autonomy in selecting their own leaders.

"We contend that the esteemed members of the National Assembly possess the necessary wisdom and maturity to make informed choices regarding leadership."

He noted that the zoning method is undemocratic and could trigger division amongst the lawmakers even before their inauguration slated for Monday, June 5.

Uwejeyan noted that the adoption of zoning "stifles the diversity of thought and restricts the assembly's ability to elect leaders based on merit, competence, and vision."

He, however, noted that the NDYC is only suing for a democratic pattern of selection based on the lawmakers' choice and not some sub-sect of individuals who hold secret meetings to decide the fate of an institution like the national assembly.

Uwejeyan said:

"The NDYC calls for the National Assembly to transcend parochial interests by abandoning the practice of regional zoning.

"By doing so, members can prioritize the greater good and work collectively towards the advancement of our nation."

