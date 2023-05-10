Prominent lawyer, Festus Ogun said the Osun Supreme Court verdict will impact the outcome of Petitions currently pending at the election tribunals all over the country

Ogun pointed out that it is the first landmark decision of the Supreme Court on BVAS and other technological issues arising from election disputes in light of the Electoral Act, 2022

According to him, the Supreme Court's judgement represents the attitude of the apex court on the requirements of proving over-voting in this era of BVAS

FCT, Abuja - Constitutional lawyer, Festus Ogun, has spoken on the principles declared by the Supreme Court concerning the Osun State election on Tuesday, May 9, as it affects the tenability of results obtained by the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) to prove overvoting, and how it affects their pending Presidential Election Petitions that will go before the same Supreme Court in a few months’ time.

Legit.ng reports that Ogun said the Supreme Court has set a precedent that can be a two-edged sword.

Festus Ogun says the Osun Supreme Court verdict will impact the outcome of Petitions currently pending at the election tribunals all over Nigeria. Photo credit: Festus Ogun

Source: Facebook

“The Osun Supreme Court (SC) verdict will impact the outcome of Petitions currently pending at the election tribunals all over the country.

“It is the first landmark decision of the SC on BVAS and other technological issues arising from election disputes in light of the Electoral Act, 2022.

“The judgement represents the attitude of the SC on the requirements of proving over-voting in this era of BVAS.”

Adeleke vs Oyetola: Supreme Court’s verdict “too significant to be ignored”.

Meanwhile, Ogun asked election petitioners like Peter Obi (Labour Party) and Atiku Abubakar (Peoples Democratic Party, PDP) to “take a cue” from the Supreme Court’s verdict, saying it is “too significant to be ignored”.

He said:

“The Petitioners, all over, should take a cue from this decision. The judgement is too significant to be ignored by election lawyers and litigators, alike.

“I agree completely that a case is an authority for what it actually decides. However, the principle of “stare decisis” dictates that the principles enunciated in the case will set the parameter for deciding the cases especially as it relates to BVAS, IREV, Voters Register, et al.”

Ademola Adeleke - Gboyega Oyetola legal battle

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, May 9, affirmed Ademola Adeleke as the legitimate governor of Osun State.

The apex court said the plaintiff and former governor of the state Gboyega Oyetola and All Progressives Congress (APC) failed to prove its case of improper accreditation of voters and over-voting.

The judgment was delivered by a five-member panel that unanimously agreed that the Appeal Court issued an accurate assessment by confirming the legitimacy of the election that saw the emergence of Governor Adeleke.

Adeleke speaks on victory at Supreme Court

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Adeleke commended the decision of the Supreme Court that upheld his victory at the July 2022 governorship election in the state.

The apex court on Tuesday, May 9, affirmed the victory of the governor against the APC and its candidate in the election, Gboyega Oyetola.

