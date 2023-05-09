The president-elect, Bola Tinubu is set to travel outside the shores of Nigeria, but the specific days have not been made known

Tinubu's spokesman, Tunde Rahmon, confirmed the development on Monday, May 8, as the pressure on who becomes the next Senate President and House of Reps speaker gets worse

Meanwhile, the northcentral and the southeast geo-political zone are demanding the senate presidency position as APC picks Senator Godwin Akpabio, as its consensus candidate

Nigeria's president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to leave the shores of the country, any moment from now.

An aide to the former Lagos governor, Tunde Rahmon, confirmed the development to Leadership newspaper on Monday night, May 8.

Rahmon said,

“The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, may travel out. But definitely not tomorrow.”

Tinubu is reportedly running away from all the drama about the zoning of leadership positions of the 10th National Assembly, the report further confirmed.

Popular APC chieftain reacts to Onaiyekan’s comment on Tinubu’s inauguration

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress has disagreed with the remark of the Archbishop Emeritus of the Catholic Dioceses of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan that it made no sense to inaugurate politicians whose elections were being challenged at the tribunal.

In a chat with Legit.ng on Monday, May 8, Mr. Williams Dakwom, a member of the APC presidential campaign council (PCC) in Plateau state, described the comment made by Onaiyekan as inappropriate.

The APC chieftain noted that said such comments should be channeled to the appropriate authority, adding that only the court has the power to stop Tinubu's inauguration if nothing else does on Monday, May 29, 2023.

APC officially announces nominees for senate president, speaker, other positions

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has officially announced Senator Godswill Akpabio as its nominee for the position of the 10th Senate President.

Also, Abbas Tajudeen, a ranking member of the House of Representatives from Kaduna state, was nominated for the position of Speaker of the next House of Reps.

The ruling party still has the highest number of lawmakers in the 10th national assembly.

