The Kaduna state chapter of the Labour Party suspended three senatorial candidates in the 2023 general election

The LP also suspended another frontline member for supporting the Lamidi Apapa-led faction of the party executive

Rising from a State Executive Council emergency meeting in Kaduna, the party dissociates itself from the Apapa led-faction

The crisis rocking the Labour Party (LP), has taken a fresh dimension in the polity.

This is as the Kaduna state chapter of the party, suspended its senatorial candidates in the 2023 general election and another frontline member for siding with the Lamidi Apapa-led faction of the party executive, which it described as illegal and counterfeit.

LP suspends party chieftains

The suspended stalwarts were sanctioned at the end of an emergency meeting of the State Executive Council (SEC), on Sunday, May 7, in Kaduna, according to the party’s resolution signed by the spokesman, Idris Yusuf, The Guardian reported.

The Punch report added that the Kaduna LP also dissociated from what it termed “the illegal and counterfeit group of the LP led by one Lamidi Apapa.”

"I'm praying that he sues me": Tough-talking ally of Peter Obi blasts INEC chairman

In another development, Dele Farotimi, an ally of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, on Saturday, May 6, described the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu as a “fraudster”.

Legit.ng reports that Farotimi, who said this while speaking in a Live programme with socio-political activist, Aisha Yesufu, berated Prof. Yakubu for not fulfilling his electoral promises.

He said:

“A law was passed, we stood behind that law. That man that is completely bereft of integrity or honour that you call Yakubu or whatever he is, the INEC fraudster. And I say that standing here, hoping and praying that he sue me - please. He is a fraudster.”

Tinubu bankrolling Labour Party chairman? Fresh Fact Emerges

Lamidi Apapa, the factional leader of the Labour Party, has debunked the rumour making round on social media that Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, is sponsoring him to cause problems in the party.

Apapa made the denial in reaction to the growing controversies about the leadership of the Labour Party that was currently factionalized between Julius Abure and Lamidi Apapa, The Tribune reported.

The Apapa faction of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Labour Party maintained that it would pursue the petition of the party before the Presidential Election Tribunal to a logical conclusion.

