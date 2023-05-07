Nigerians have continued to shower praises on Napoli’s Serie A champion Victor Osimhen after the Nigerian hotshot guided his team to their first Serie A title in 33 years.

Recall on On Thursday, May 4th, the Nigerian scored a title-clinching equaliser in Napoli’s 1-1 draw with Udinese to hand the Azzurri their third scudetto in the club’s history and first since the Diego Maradona era.

Nigeria politicians lavish praises on Napoli's Serie A champion Victor Osimhen. Photo credit: @officialABAT, @PeterObi

Reactions trail Osimhen's win

The goal also saw Osimhen equalled Ballon d’Or winner, George Weah’s record for the highest African goalscorer in Serie A with 46 goals, and broke Cameroon legend, Samuel Eto’o’s record for the most goals scored by an African Player in a single Serie A season.

The excitement is not over as Nigerians at home and abroad especially the politicians have continued to laud the Super Eagles striker, Osimhen's win.

This piece by Legit.ng presents the list of politicians who have reacted to Osimhen's win;

1. President-Elect Bola Tinubu

The winner of the February 25 presidential election as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was part of the prominent politicians who celebrated Victor Osimhen's win.

The former governor of Lagos state took to his Twitter page to celebrate Osihmhen's win in Napoli.

In a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Sunday, May 7th, the president-elect wrote:

"I think we can all agree that there was another coronation in Italy where our son, Victor Osimhen, claimed the crown as the new King of Serie A! The real deal, or idán gangan as younger folks may describe him; Victor has continued the fine tradition of Nigeria’s footballing excellence on the global stage. We are all proud of him and wish him well in what is already a remarkable career."

President-elect, Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi and Bashir Ahmad are some of the politicians who hailed Victor Osimhen's title win. Photo credit: @officialABAT, @BashirAhmaad, @PeterObi

2. Peter Obi (Labour Party flagbearer)

The February 25 presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, also reacted to Osimhen's win.

The former governor of Anambra state took to his Twitter page to celebrate the Nigerian-born star.

In a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Sunday evening, Obi wrote:

"I heartily congratulate the Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen, whose 22nd goal of the season earned Napoli a 1-1 draw at Udinese and was enough to win the great Italian Football Club their first Serie A league title since 1990."-PO

3. Bashir Ahmad (Buhari's aide and former House of Reps candidate)

Bashir Ahmad, an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, was part of those who reacted to Osimhen's win. He reacted by simply retweeting Tinubu's tweet.

Ahmad took to his Twitter page and reacted to Tinubu's tweet. Buhari's aide simply wrote, "Yes, Daddy," as he celebrates the Lagos-born striker on Tinubu's wall.

4. Jubril A. Gawat (Sanwo-Olu's aide)

Jubril A. Gawat @Mr_JAGs is the senior special assistant (SSA) to the governor of Lagos state on new media, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Gawat on Sunday praised Osimhen for upholding Nigeria’s fine tradition of global football excellence on Twitter.

