Ikeja, Lagos state - Lawmakers-elect of the Lagos State House of Assembly have begun a 3-day induction programme, with Speaker Mudashiru Obasa advising them to represent their constituents with selflessness and political will.

Obasa highlighted the importance of the legislative arm of government in strengthening democracy and charged members-elect to remain conscious of their responsibility to Lagos residents.

This was made known in a statement sent to Legit.ng by Eromosele Ebhomele, the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Obasa urges Lagos lawmakers-elect to prioritize oversight functions

The Lagos Assembly Speaker also tasked members-elect of the Lagos State House of Assembly to prioritize their responsibilities, including oversight functions, during their induction programme.

Speaking at the programme's opening ceremony, Obasa emphasized the importance of the legislative arm in strengthening democracy and urged lawmakers-elect to represent their constituents with selflessness and political will.

His words:

"How do we represent our people? By putting their interests forward beyond personal interest. It is also to have the political will to be able to oversight on other arms of government.

"The day you start thinking about yourself and your personal interest is the day you start betraying the people you represent.

"We must guide against greed and selfishness. Greed will set you against the House and selfishness will set you against those you represent and it will not do you any good.

"For this reason, you must do away with greed and selfishness if you truly want to succeed as a lawmaker. Always know that it is when you serve your people wholeheartedly that you would have enough reasons to judge yourself adequately.

"You must learn to be passionate about your institution and be ambassadors of the House. We must work together irrespective of the party through which you came to the House. Elections are gone and we are one now in the interest of our people," Obasa told the lawmakers-elect.

Lagos Assembly clerk advises lawmakers-elect

During his address, Barrister Olalekan Onafeko, the Clerk of the House, emphasised the significance of the training program for the 10th Assembly's operations. He noted that the Lagos Assembly's unique structure and practices serve as an example for other Houses of Assembly to emulate.

He also urged the newly elected lawmakers to approach the training with an open mind, recognizing that learning is an essential element in improving the House's performance.

By embracing new knowledge and insights, they can contribute to enhancing the Assembly's effectiveness and, in turn, promote better governance in Lagos state, Onafeko said.

APC wins 38 Lagos Assembly seats, Labour Party gets 2

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said the All Progressives Congress (APC) won 38 out of the 40 seats in the Lagos House of Assembly polls in the state.

Adenike Tadese, INEC’s Head of Department Voter Education and Publicity, said this in a statement on Tuesday, March 21, in Lagos.

She said that the Labour Party clinched the last two seats of the 40-member Lagos Assembly.

