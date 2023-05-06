Lagos, Marina - The Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) and the Nigerian Port Authority have held an interface to combat the increasing rate of unrest and unemployment in the Niger Delta through youth empowerment.

Friday, May 5

The Nigerian Port Authority says it is ready to offer technical assistance to the presidential amnesty programme to revive its training centres. Photo Credit: Presidential Amnesty Programme (PDP)



As contained in the statement, the interim administrator of the PAP, Major General Barry Ndiomu (rtd), during a courtesy visit to the NPA in Lagos on Thursday, May 4, called for both entities to join forces to combat the menace of unemployment in the region.

At the interface, Ndiomu told NPA's Managing Director, Mohammed Bello-Koko, that it had redirected the Deep Sea Diving School in Rivers State to its primary objective of boosting the capacity of youths in the Niger Delta.

He said:

"When I took over in September 2022, I discovered that the programme had been drifting away from the core objectives of why it was established.

"I have to redirect the vision towards the initial concept, which is essential to build the capacity of the teeming restive youths in the region."

Ndiomu further revealed that the amnesty programme has opened up five vocational centres in Agadagba in Ondo State, Bomadi, Delta State and Rivers State.

He, however, noted that the Bayelsa centre in Boro town was vandalised as he sought technical support from the NPA to revive the centre.

He said:

"I want to solicit your support and assistance with a view to use of one of your jetties in Rivers state which we can develop further together for the purpose of the deep sea diving school and other related marine training. This is one area we can get the youths to create sustainable livelihoods."

Meanwhile, the NPA boss, Bello-Koko, lauded the activities of PAP in its attempt to build youths' capacity and combat unemployment.

He noted that the NPA would subsequently offer its technical support to their project and other necessary help required to stir up the activities of the deep sea driving school.

Bello-Koko said:

“We will work with you to give you all the support you need. We’ll work with you to see any available jetty for the purpose you want to use it for.

"When it comes to deep sea diving and other marine-related training, we have experienced staff here that we can always send to you to offer training and advisories whenever the need arises."

