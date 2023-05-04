The Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced its substantive chairman

Osun, Osogbo - Former acting chairman of the Osun state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sunday Bisi, has emerged as the state's substantive chairman of the party.

Bisi's emergence was confirmed after the conclusion of the party's congress on Wednesday, May 3, at the Osogbo City stadium.

Sunday Bisi before being announced as the Osun State PDP chairman functioned in an acting capacity.

At the ballot, delegates from each ward across all the local governments cast their votes for their preferred candidates.

Channels TV reported that three delegates from each local government participated in the election.

Bisi pledges loyalty to Gov Adeleke

In his acceptance speech, the new chairman said his tenure would foster unity and inclusivity within the party.

He further noted that his tenure would synergise with Governor Ademola Adeleke to actualise and make his agenda a reality for the state.

Meanwhile, Governor Adeleke appealed to party members to put all hands on deck with the new executives.

In a previous development, the Osun State High Court sitting in Osogbo, the state capital, on Tuesday, affirmed that the ward and local government congresses held by the PDP in the state were valid and authentic.

However, the lead counsel for the plaintiff, Edmond Biri-Omoni, pledged to approach the Court of Appeal.

