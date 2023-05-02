The real event that took place which led to Governor Gboyega Oyetola's defeat in Osun state during the 2022 governorship election has been revealed

Osun Assembly Speaker, Timothy Owoeye revealed that the APC factional leaders in the state worked hand in hand with the PDP and betrayed Oyetola and the party during the polls

Owoeye made this fresh revelation during the inauguration of the Committee on Repositioning of Osun APC by Oyetola, in Osogbo on Monday, May 1st

Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, has made a strong revelation about what actually went down in Osun state during the 2022 governorship election.

Owoeye on Monday, May 1st, disclosed that some factional leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the state, connived with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to betray the former Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola and the party.

Osun Assembly Speaker said APC leaders worked against Oyetola during the 2022 governorship election in the state. Photo credit: Adegboyega Oyetola

Source: Facebook

Owoweye reveals what Osun APC leaders did to Oyetola during the 2022 guber poll

Owoeye, spoke before the inauguration of the committee on the repositioning of Osun APC by Oyetola, at the Tinubu-Shettima campaign office, in Osogbo, Vanguard reported on Tuesday, May 2nd.

The lawmaker said the party is aware of clandestine meetings by some of the leaders and PDP, in Ibadan, Oyo State, before the last general elections.

He urged the committee to deal decisively with anyone found to have betrayed the party during the last election without fear or favour.

