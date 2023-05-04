Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, was hosted by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on a 2-day visit to the state on Wednesday and Thursday, May 3 and 4.

In his address to the people on Wednesday, the president-elect's speech can be highlighted into 9 points.

The points are explained below:

Tinubu rated the alleged political godfather of Rivers high, Peter Odili

In his address to the people of the state, Tinubu praised and described Odili as a brother, colleague, man of great integrity, honourable, and a developer of humans.

Odili was a 2-term governor of the state between 1999 and 2007 and has been considered the political godfather of Rivers State.

Wike is a man of dependable character

Tinubu, in his address, also commended Governor Wike for standing by his words, describing him as a man of dependable character and courage who fearlessly championed the principle of power rotation in his party, not minding whose Ox is gored.

He added that Wike is a promoter of fairness and a champion of justice.

It is time for governance

The president-elect also posited that the election campaign is over and it is time for governance, calling on the opposition to leave behind the campaign politics and face governance.

Tinubu said:

"Today is no longer a day for the campaign. The campaign is over. Let's govern, and it is about governance."

I won fair and square

Bola Tinubu, in his speech, noted that he enjoyed the support of many of them, including the politicians from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC)

He said:

"I am a very happy man. Happy because I went through a gruesome campaign, fought hard, beat myself, supported by many of you, and I won, fair and square."

Building bridges across party line

Tinubu also described his coming to the state as a way of building bridges across party lines.

This appeared to be in line with the purported unity government Tinubu was said to be planning for when he finally resumed office on May 29.

"I owe you nothing"

The Rivers governor had earlier joked that the Federal Government should pay for all the 12 bridges he constructed because they should have been constructed by the federal government.

But Tinubu replied to the governor, ‘I owe you nothing', a comment he further explained at a banquette in the night that he only meant he did not have the power to respond to that because he was still a president-elect.

