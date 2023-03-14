After losing his constituency to the opposition party in the February 25 presidential and national assembly elections, Governor Godwin Obaseki is worried

This is as the Edo Governor took to the streets in the state to convince voters to vote for his party, the PDP, ahead of Saturday, March 18 polls

Meanwhile, the fate of Obaseki would be determined by the votes of the Edo people on Saturday because his popularity in the state has dwindled following the presence of APC lord, Adams Oshiomhole, ex-Edo Governor

With the woeful performance of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State in the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections, the state Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has hit the streets soliciting votes as the popularity of his party dwindles in the state.

This is as his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is back in the game with full force after recording victory in the last election.

Obaseki is bothered about PDP's fate in March 18 poll, as Oshiomhole returns to Edo APC with full force. Photo credit: Adams Oshiomhole, Godwin Obaseki

Source: Facebook

Ahead of March 18 election, Oshiomhole, Obaseki lock horns with serious campaign

The battle for the soul of the Edo State House of Assembly has become fierce as two political heavyweights in the state, Governor Godwin Obaseki of the PDP and his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole of the APC are locked in a fierce battle, The Punch reported.

They are both campaigning vigorously to earn their parties enough votes to control the 24-member Assembly.

With the governorship election not taking place in the state until 2024, it has become more important for the governor to ensure he gets majority seats in the Edo Assembly to avert any impeachment move.

