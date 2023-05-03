Rivers, Port Harcourt - President-Elect, Bola Tinubu has arrived in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital ahead of the inauguration of some projects in the oil-rich state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Tinubu, who was invited at the instance of Governor Nyesom Wike, was received by the governor and his entourage on Wednesday morning at the Port Harcourt International Airport.

Bola Tinubu was greeted with a resounding welcome at the Port Harcourt Airport in Rivers State. Photo: @PresElectNgr_, @DOlusegun

Source: Twitter

The jet that conveyed the President-Elect touched down at the airport at 10:03am on Wednesday.

Wike’s entourage include National and State Assembly members, local government chairmen and government appointees.

Supporters of the governor were also present to receive Tinubu as they were allowed into the tarmac area under strict security control.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The President-elect will also be hosted at a state banquet later in the evening.

The governor had in a state broadcast on Tuesday declared Wednesday as a holiday, appealing Rivers residents to come out en masse to welcome the President-Elect.

Source: Legit.ng