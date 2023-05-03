Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 presidential election, has responded to recent controversies about him in the latest interview.

On Monday, May 1, the former governor of Anambra state was featured on Arise TV show, where he shed light on many recent questions that have been raised about him.

The top 4 issues are listed below:

Why I was delayed by UK immigration officers

Peter Obi, during the interview, said he was never arrested, or detained in the United Kingdom, adding that he was only delayed by the Kingdom's immigration office because his identity had been used by another person.

He added that the UK government had written clarification on the issue, stating that he was never arrested or detained in the country.

I never owned property outside Nigeria except in the UK

The former governor also denied the allegation that he owned properties in Solomon Island or anywhere outside Nigeria except the United Kingdom, where he had lived.

Obi said this while responding to the allegation that he was a citizen of the Island because only the Island's citizens can own properties in the country.

Lai Mohammed exhibits an act of rascality

The Labour Party candidate also responded to the felony allegation meted against him by the minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, who described it as an "act of rascality".

Obi argued that he was in Onitsha, and the Nigerian minister went to Washington to announce that he had committed a crime in Nigeria, noting that it was a waste of resources that could be spent on education and other problems facing the country.

"I never meet anybody"

During the interview, Obi also responded to the claim that he met with Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, had a deal and took a picture with him, saying that "I never meet anybody"

Before the interview, there was a picture of Obi with the president-elect circulating on social media, but it was later verified that the picture in circulation was photoshopped.

The judges are on trial

Speaking on the possible outcome of the election tribunal in court, the former governor of Anambra state expressed optimism on the outcome of the Tribunal, adding that he had done it before when he was impeached as governor of the state and that he would do it again.

He said he was not in the position to pre-judge the decision of the court, adding that the judges are also on trial for interpreting the Nigerian constitution.

"When I left the UK in 2025...": Peter Obi makes the latest gaffe

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party also made a gaffe, which can be described as the latest of its kind from the former governor of Anambra state.

Obi, who earlier confirmed that he left the UK in 2015, later said, "When I left the UK in 2025..." when he was unravelling what transpired between him and the UK immigration office.

