Wole Soyinka, the Nobel laureate, has debunked the report of purported reconciliation between him and Peter Obi, the Labour Party candidate in the February 25 presidential election

The literary giant said he knew Peter Obi and the Labour Party and that he had nothing to reconcile with the duo

He, however, denied having the knowledge of the Obidient family, who was popularly known as Peter Obi's supporters

Abeokuta, Ogun - The purported 'reconciliation' between the Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka and Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, has been debunked.

According to PM News, the noble laureate denied the report in a statement on Monday, May 8.

Details of the meeting between Soyinka and Peter Obi

On Sunday, May 7, Obi reportedly paid a visit to the literary giant in his residence in Ogun state after his supporters attacked the academic for describing comments credited to Obi's running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed.

The Nobel Laureate on Monday clarified that there was nothing like reconciliation between him and Obi or the Labour Party.

Soyinka said there is a need for him to clarify the claim before it begins to gain traction and starts having a life of its own, that the insertion of the word "reconciliation" in some report of Peter Obi's visit to his house on Sunday was diversionary and inappropriate.

The statement reads in part:

“Let me clarify: I know the entity known as Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party. I can relate to him. I know and can relate to the Labour Party on whose platform he contested elections. There are simply no issues to reconcile between those two entities and myself."

The literary icon further stated that he could relate with Obi and the Labour Party, which he contested, and he had nothing to reconcile with both but he was not aware of any Obidient Family as the reports have claimed.

