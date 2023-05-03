Governor Umahi has canvassed for the emergence of a federal lawmaker of Southeast extraction to lead the Senate in the 10th National Assembly

Abakaliki, - As the race for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly gathers momentum, the governor of Ebonyi state, Dave Umahi, has canvassed for the emergence of a southeast senator to lead the red chamber.

Legit.ng reports that Umahi said this while addressing newsmen in Abuja after a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, May 2.

Governor Umahi has said the southeast deserves the Senate presidency: Photo credit: @NGRSenate

“I think that every region clamouring for the presidency of the Senate to be zoned to it is the right of such people,” the Ebonyi governor said.

“If you look at the true reflection of our society, you will agree with me that the right thing to be done by our leaders without prejudice to their rights and thinking is that the South-east deserves the number three position.”

He added that the southeast should be given the position "for inclusiveness and unity of Nigeria".

Who are the Southeast Candidates aspiring for the 10th National Assembly’s Senate Presidency?

Legit.ng reports that there is a push by some forces in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to microzone the senate presidency of the incoming 10th National Assembly to the south east geopolitical zone of the country.

The 10th National Assembly is expected to be inaugurated in June.

Governor Umahi, who is the senator-elect for Ebonyi South senatorial district, as well as the incumbent Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, are two of the frontline candidates for the Senate Presidency seat.

Kalu in the race makes a strong case for the South East. He was two-term Governor of Abia State from May 29, 1999 to May 29, 2007. He first came into the Senate in 2019. He represented and still representing Abia North.

Why APC should zone Senate presidency to southeast - Asari Dokubo

Meanwhile, a former Niger Delta militant, Alhaji Mujahid Dokubo-Asari, has justified why the South East geopolitical zone should produce the next Senate President.

Dokubo, in a Facebook live video broadcast on Monday, said the APC should zone the 10th Senate Presidency to the South East.

The former militant leader said it would be politically correct to zone the Senate Presidency to the South East because it would mend wounds of the people of the region and bring about unity.

