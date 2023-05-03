Finally, the date for the much-talked-about presidential election petition tribunal has been announced

The legal team of the APC, PDP and the Labour Party has confirmed Monday, May 8, for the resumption of the election tribunal

The opposition camp (PDP and LP) has both expressed optimism that justice will be served according if there is strict adherence to the Electoral Act

FCT, Abuja - The much anticipated presidential election petition tribunal is set to take centre stage in a couple of days following the confirmation of the official date of commencement.

As reported by the Punch, the presidential election petition tribunal has been slated for Monday, May 8, as candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Labour Party will lock horns to challenge the victory of Nigeria's president-elect and flagbearer of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Reports have confirmed that the presidential election petition tribunal will officially resume on Monday, May 8. Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Confirming the tribunal date on Tuesday, May 2, the national legal adviser to the APC, Ahmad El-Marzuq, disclosed that a brief had been brought before his table, and they are ready to commence the hearing.

El-Marzuq said:

“We have been briefed about the hearing coming up next week."

When asked if the tribunal will come to a close before May 29 presidential inauguration, El-Marzuq said:

"But who told you the election petitions at the tribunal must necessarily be concluded before May 29?

“Are you saying if they were not concluded before President Buhari leaves office, the government should be left in a vacuum and the president-elect should not be sworn in? It is not a must."

Also confirming this development, a member of Tinubu's legal team, Tayo Oyetibo (SAN) said:

"Yes the hearing is on Monday, but it’s for a pre-hearing session. The hearing is to clarify if there are any applications before the main hearing will start. The timetable will be set for the hearing of the substantive matters.”

Atiku's legal team confident in justice system

Meanwhile, Mike Ozekhome, a member of Atiku's legal team who also confirmed the commencement date for the tribunal, said they are confident that the jury will administer a fair verdict.

He stated that the party and his client had enough substantial evidence to retrieve back his mandate.

Mike Ozekhome said:

“We are hopeful that justice shall be served without the tribunal listening to the blaring sirens of power, or being swayed by officialdom or government jack-bootism.”

Tribunal: Labour Party wants strict adherence to Electoral Act

On the other hand, the Labour Party said the tribunal has the obligation and responsibility to administer justice in line with the statutory stipulations of the Electoral Act.

Yunusa Tanko, the spokesperson of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, said:

“I think they should (be able to conclude it). The Electoral Act was very clear in stating that all cases must have finished before the handing over. So let’s see what they are going to do."

Source: Legit.ng