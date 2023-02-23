The Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has revealed his position regarding the forthcoming general election

According to the Minister of Justice, the Electoral Act of 2022 signed by President Muhammadu Buhari would guarantee a successful outing 2023 exercise

Meanwhile, the Presidential and National Assembly elections is slated for Saturday, February 25 and March 11, 2023

The Electoral Act of 2022 signed by the President Muhammadu Buhari, in May 2022, has laid the groundwork for free, fair and credible elections on Saturday, February 25 and March 11, 2023.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, made this assertion at the 67th session of the State House Ministerial Briefing organised, at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

Malami says Buhari has laid the foundation of a free, fair and credible election with the signing of the 2022 Electoral Act. Photo credit: Abubakar Malami, Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

Malami certain of credible polls, reveals how

Malami’s claim comes barely 48 hours to the presidential and National Assembly elections holding on Saturday, February 25.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to the AGF, the Act embodies enough legislative, political and administrative reforms to ensure smooth electoral processes in 2023 and in subsequent elections, a report by The Punch confirmed.

He noted that the piece of legislation has also restricted foreign interference through illicit financial flows.

Court stops popular APC gov, security agencies from arresting PDP Reps candidate, gives fresh order

In another development, a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting in Abuja, has restrained Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State from arresting the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives candidate, Ikenga Ugochinyere.

Justice Adepoju in a fresh ruling, okayed substituted service of the court order and other processes in the matter on Governor Uzodinma and other Respondents, cited as 1st to 7th Respondents in the suit marked: FCT/HC/GWD/CV/41/ 2023.

In his suit before the court, the PDP candidate alleged a plot to arrest and frame him with trumped-up charges.

2023: “Saturday’s poll not worth blood of any Nigerian”, Influential Journalist tells Politicians

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a journalist with Nigeria's leading newspaper, Arogbonlo Israel has cautioned politicians to desist from any act of violence that may lead to the death of any Nigerian during the polls.

According to him, "no Nigerian should kill or maim himself or herself because of the ambition of any power-drunk politician".

The peace ambassador stated this in a press release on Thursday, February 23, while reacting to some suspicious traces of violence that may mar the polls in the country.

Source: Legit.ng