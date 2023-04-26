A live broadcast of the Presidential Election Tribunal will be beneficial to the nation and the judiciary, senior lawyers have said

Femi Falana has advised the Nigerian judiciary to consider calls made by many Nigerians for the PET to be telecast in real-time

The Nigerian Bar Association's president said providing public access to the proceedings would meet the aspirations of the public to participate in the process

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria and human rights activist, Femi Falana, has said that a live broadcast of the Presidential Election Tribunal would be in the interest of all.

Daily Trust reports that Falana while aligning himself with calls made by many Nigerians on the need to broadcast the PET on live television and online platforms said that such a move will enhance the credibility of the Nigerian judiciary.

Falana has said that a live telecast of the Presidential Election Tribunal will be beneficial to the judiciary.

He also said the live broadcast of the PET will be in the interest of the judges and the general public.

The leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association had said that Section 36 (1) and (3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria provides that judicial proceedings should be conducted in public.

The NBA president said:

“Providing public access to the proceedings would meet the aspirations of the public to participate in the process.”

However, in an irony, courts across the country prohibit the use of electronic devices cameras, and other recording devices during proceedings.

While no reason has ever been given for this, the National Judicial Council (NJC) led by Justice Tanko Muhammad had on May 5, 2020, brought fresh guidelines for the virtual sitting of the courts with platforms such as MS365, Zoom, Google Meetings, and other tools with electronic recording functionalities.

The production of the guideline had come as part of the COVID-19 Policy Report: Guidelines for Court Sittings and Related Matters, and some of the provisions were expected to continue in the post-COVID era.

