Lai Mohammed recently tackled the opposition parties, telling them to quit crying and accept they lost the 2023 presidential election

In response to the information minister, the Labour Party maintained that the elections were rigged and only the blind would say otherwise

The opposition accused INEC of creating room for rigging by not uploading the results from the polling unit as promised

The Labour Party has criticised Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture, for his recent comments referring to the opposition as "sore losers".

The party said the All Progressives Congress-led administration “murdered sleep” by allegedly rigging the 2023 general elections.

Labour Party insisted its candidate, Peter Obi, won the presidential election. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

The statement came from the acting national publicity secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh, on Sunday, April 30, in Abuja, Vanguard reported.

He stated:

“ We just want the honourable Minister to know that by rigging the 2023 general election, himself, his party, All Progressives Congress and the leader of the party, President Buhari have murdered sleep and they do not deserve peace."

LP knocks Lai Mohammed

Responding to Mohammed's statement where he asked the opposition parties to accept they lost woefully to Bola Tinubu and move on, the Labour Party said only the blind would accept the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

The opposition said the minister was known for "constantly prescribing doses of expired and ineffectual propaganda to Nigerians", The Cable added.

The party claimed it lost the election because the results were not uploaded from the polling unit in real time as promised by the Independent National Electoral Commission, and this created room for rigging.

LP stated:

“It is only the blind that will continue to insist that the 2023 presidential election which was massively rigged was free, fair and credible."

PDP and LP claim election was rigged

Both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and LP are challenging the outcome of the February 25 presidential election at the tribunal.

In the results declared by the INEC, Tinubu of the APC polled 8,794,726 votes ahead of PDP’s Atiku who got 6,984,520 votes, while Peter Obi of the LP came third with 6,101,533 votes.

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, Obi said the server logs and uploads showed that the electoral commission manipulated the results of the presidential election.

Source: Legit.ng