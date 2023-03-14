Following its decision to challenge the outcome of the 2023 presidential election, the Labour Party (LP) has unveiled the legal team to defend its candidate, Peter Obi.

A statement on the LP's website indicates that the legal team is headed by Dr Livy Uzoukwu (SAN)

Among the sixty members team are as follows:

1. S. T. HON, SAN

2. J. S. OKUTEPA, SAN

3. OLUMIDE AYENI, SAN

4. OLALEKAN OJO, SAN

5. AUDU ANUGA, SAN

6. PROF AGBO J. MADAKI, ESQ

7. NGUEMU UJA, ESQ

8. DAYO ASHOMIBARE, ESQ 7. F. N. OGBE, ESQ

8. PRECIOUS AMUKPO, ESQ

9. DAVID AGASHUA, ESQ

10. MICHAELSON L. HON, ESQ 11. OLUSOLA EBISEMI

Meanwhile, Legit.ng gathers that the LP's presidential campaign council also has a legal directorate which is headed by Victoria Shanti Esq. and Yakubu Saleh Bawa ESQ.

