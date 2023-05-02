The DSS, Nigeria Police Force and the INEC joint panel, have invited the suspended Adamawa REC, Hudu Yunusa-Ari over, for questioning

The panel invited Ari over his role in the crisis that trailed the April 15 supplementary governorship election in the state

Meanwhile, INEC had asked Ari to steer clear of the commission’s office in the state until further notice after he illegally announced the APC for the April 15 governorship poll, Aisha Binani Dahiru, as the winner of the exercise

A report by Vanguard has it that the investigation panel set up by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has invited the suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of Adamawa state, Hudu Yunusa-Ari, for questioning.

The panel invited Yunusa-Ari over his conduct during the Saturday, April 15 governorship election in Adamawa state, the report noted.

The police panel has invited the suspended Adamawa REC for questioning. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Why was Ari invited by the police?

Confirming the invitation of the REC on Monday, May 1st, the spokesperson of the force’s criminal investigation department, FCID, Funmi Eguaoje, said he would appear before officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Department of States Services, (DSS), and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), The Cable report further confirmed.

Eguaoje said:

“There was a committee constituted to investigate, which included INEC and police. The AIG Umar is the chairman of that committee.

“He (Yunusa-Ari) was not invited by police or Interpol so to say. He was invited by the committee. The committee comprises officials of DSS, NPF and INEC.”

Why I declared Binani winner, suspended Adamawa REC explains

The suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Adamawa state, Hudu Yunusa Ari, a lawyer, has explained what really led to his urgent declaration of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aishatu Dahiru Binani as the winner of the governorship election in the state.

Ari noted that he announced the results of the 69 polling units in the Saturday, April 15 supplementary election due to security pressure.

Ari made this disclosure through a letter he wrote to the Inspector General of Police explaining his part in the controversial matter.

Adamawa poll: "The declaration was unconstitutional and wrong" - APC chieftain

Mr. Williams Dakwom, a member of the APC presidential campaign council (PCC) in Plateau state, has reacted to the controversy surrounding the Adamawa state governorship election.

The APC chieftain in a chat with Legit.ng on Sunday, April 23, disclosed the declaration of the All Progressives Congress, APC), governorship candidate in Adamawa, Senator Aishatu Dahiru (Binani) by the state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, Hudu Yunusa Ari, was wrong but the timely intervention of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), was key.

He said,

"The declaration was unconstitutional so it was wrong, and the immediate intervention of INEC was timely. And she didn't play a role of a democrat by abiding by the mandate of her citizen if truly she's a true democrat; not to impose yourself on the people by any other means."

Source: Legit.ng